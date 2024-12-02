



Following this announcement, the EUR 140 million round was led by SBI Group and Boerse Stuttgart Group, with several contributions and actions to support equity coming from investors and strategic partners.

In addition, the financing is an important step in Solaris’ development process, providing the foundation for sustainable and secure growth. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Solaris’ EUR 140 million funding round

Solaris represents a platform for Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) opportunities, providing its modular B2B technology and scalable licensing system in order to allow partners to access customer-centric financial services. This process aims to enable clients in all industries to easily benefit from optimised and secure solutions.

The investment is expected to boost the company’s operations to profitability, as well as optimise the manner in which Solaris seizes market opportunities and builds a strong and secure Tier 1 capital base.

As part of the Series G funding round, SBI Group will become the majority shareholder, signaling a transformative change in Solaris' shareholder structure. At the same time, together with the Boerse Stuttgart Group, SBI is currently undergoing an owner-control process that underlines its support for Solaris' long-term development.

This financing builds on the Series F round that was announced by the company in 2024. Solaris secured EUR 96 million in equity and financial guarantees of up to EUR 100 million capital equivalent, aimed at onboarding the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC) credit card programme, while also solidifying its core capital and advancing the resilience of its platform.