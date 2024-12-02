SoftBank has selected Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group, and Morgan Stanley to help organise a potential IPO in the US for PayPay.

Following this announcement, the IPO could raise over USD 2 billion and may happen as soon as the last quarter of 2025. Its timing and the fundraising amount will depend on market conditions.

According to Reuters, if this initiative is completed, it would be SoftBank’s first US listing of a majority investment since Arm Holdings’ IPO in 2023.

More information on SoftBank’s potential initial public offering in the US for PayPay

PayPay, which is majority-owned by several SoftBank entities, including its wireless carrier, Vision Fund, and LY Corp, was developed in order to provide mobile payments and financial services such as banking and credit cards in the region of Japan. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, the sources declined to be named as the information is not public and cautioned that factors including timing and the amount the IPO could raise in time are subject to market conditions.

Back in 2023, Arm Holdings, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, announced the closing of the initial public offering of 102,500,000 American depositary shares, representing its ordinary shares, at a price to the public of USD 51.00 per ADS, including the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase up to an additional 7,000,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments. Furthermore, all of the ADSs in the IPO were sold by Kronos II LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SBG.