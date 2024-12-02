Skaleet partners with BIAN





Following this collaboration, Skaleet is set to share its expertise in core banking with the Banking Industry Architecture Network’s partners and members to further improve the process of designing common standards and modern technology.

By joining BIAN, Skaleet will be given the opportunity to ensure that its SaaS, cloud-based core banking platform meets the standards of the network. Furthermore, it will also facilitate the incorporation of the service by financial institutions. The aim is set on creating a common compatible framework of core banking, based on microservices technology with a coreless banking approach.









Skaleet’s partnerships and product launches

Skaleet offers its services and solutions to clients and partners for the development of new financial products around the world, adapted to the regional, technological, economic, and cultural environment. The firm had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas globally.

In May 2023, the company announced its partnership with Ondato in order to accelerate the development of new banking solutions and services. Throughout the collaboration, the clients of Skaleet were given the opportunity to benefit from Ondato’s products. Included in the suite of tools was the core banking system, which enables banks and financial institutions to quick compliance with the laws and regulations of different local requirements. The system was designed with KYC terms being taken into account while focusing on the fight against money laundering and online fraud at the same time.

Earlier in the same month, Skaleet collaborated with the Open Banking payment and compliance solution provider Salt Edge, in order to supply a gateway that would allow for on-the-spot payments. Furthermore, the service was set to offer safe access to data from multiple sources, from several banking institutions.

AMLYZE announced that it signed a strategic deal with Skaleet in April 2023, when the Lithuania-based regtech integrated its AML tool with Skaleet’s core banking platform (CBP) in order to augment financial crime prevention. Besides the integration, the collaboration included cooperation between the two vendors for sharing enhanced practices on how financial institutions can launch new, secure, and effective services that meet the needs and preferences of customers.

Skaleet launched a module that was set to enable banks and credit institutions to quickly process loans and manage them from end to end in the same period. The company’s Core Banking Platform was designed to automate the technical development of banking applications while transforming the way financial services are marketed.



