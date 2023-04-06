AMLYZE and Skaleet partner to augment financial crime prevention

Besides the integration, the partnership also includes cooperation between the two vendors to share best practices on how financial institutions can launch new, innovative, and secure financial services that exceed customer expectations.
Financial institutions, especially fast-growing fintechs and neobanks, have discovered the benefits of third-party core banking platforms in recent years, but they also face the challenge of ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. The number of these has grown to such an extent that there is a clear need to invest in automated and flexible regtech solutions.
AMLYZE has developed an anti-financial crime suite of solutions that satisfies the need to comply with broad regulatory frameworks and strengthen the defensive system of institutions to minimise external risks. This is made possible by bringing together a team of former regulators, supervisors, and heads of compliance with a technical team that is highly experienced in building banking and fintech solutions.
Skaleet has developed a cloud-native, SaaS-based technology platform that works seamlessly with AMLYZE, enabling it to offer customers an anti-money laundering capability that is at the same time fundamentally compliant with financial regulations and productive in the detection of suspicious transactions.
Skaleet works with clients to quickly launch innovative financial services anywhere in the world, adapted to the local, technological, cultural, and economic environment. Its evolutive technology allows institutions to constantly adapt to the needs of their clients and remain pertinent in a competitive landscape.
Officials from AMLYZE said that for them, working with a well-established core banking platform like Skaleet is quite intuitive, as a lot of their work has to do with transaction processing. To use an analogy, if Skaleet were a car, they would be the seatbelt, ABS, and airbags.
Representatives from Skaleet commented that their core banking platform pledges to offer a highly secure and evolutive technology for financial institutions throughout the world. It was therefore natural for them to partner with AMLYZE, an anti-money laundering leading expert, to allow their clients to be fully compliant with regulations.
