Singapore Gulf Bank has joined BNY's correspondent banking network to expand its USD clearing capabilities.

The arrangement gives SGB an additional channel for US dollar clearing, supplementing existing correspondent banking relationships the Bahrain-based institution has established since its launch of corporate banking services in late 2024. BNY, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, operates as a global financial services company with a broad correspondent banking network.

Expanding the payments stack

SGB's entry into BNY's network is part of a broader effort to diversify its payment rails and reinforce settlement capabilities across multiple currencies. In May 2025, the bank introduced SGB Net, a platform designed to facilitate real-time, multi-currency settlement. The BNY arrangement sits alongside this infrastructure as SGB works to position itself as a bank capable of supporting the cross-border payment requirements of corporate clients operating across the Gulf and internationally.

The correspondent banking model remains a central mechanism for USD settlement, particularly for institutions serving businesses with transactional exposure to US dollar flows. For a relatively young corporate bank operating in the Gulf region, access to multiple established USD clearing providers reduces reliance on any single channel and can support operational continuity in the event of disruption.

The move reflects a wider pattern in the Gulf banking sector, where newer digital-first institutions are building correspondent networks to compete with established banks on the depth and reliability of their clearing infrastructure. Real-time and multi-currency settlement capabilities have become increasingly important differentiators for corporate banking clients managing complex treasury and liquidity needs across time zones.

SGB launched its corporate banking offering in late 2024, making the BNY relationship one of several initiatives the bank has announced over a relatively short operational period. The sequencing of corporate banking launch, multi-currency settlement platform, and expanded clearing relationships suggests a deliberate effort to build out the core payments stack before broadening its product range.