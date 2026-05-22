Deem Finance and Yusr have signed a strategic partnership to deliver Embedded Finance and BNPL solutions in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Deem Finance will provide the licensed financial infrastructure, regulatory framework, and local market expertise needed to support Yusr's market entry. Yusr, which holds a regulated fintech status in Kazakhstan, will contribute its technology platform focused on embedded financial products for businesses and consumers. The collaboration initially targets the automotive sector, with plans to broaden into additional verticals across the UAE economy over time.

Regulated infrastructure meets embedded technology

The partnership reflects a model increasingly common in the UAE's fintech landscape: a licensed, established financial institution acting as the regulatory and operational backbone for a technology-led entrant. Deem Finance, which sits within the broader Gargash Group, positions itself as an enabler of responsible fintech scaling rather than a competitor to newer players.

Yusr's core proposition centres on embedded financing, integrating credit and payment options directly within business workflows and customer journeys, rather than through standalone financial products. In addition, its BNPL offering, initially designed for automotive purchases, aligns with a segment where high transaction values and longer repayment cycles make instalment-based financing particularly relevant.

The UAE has been actively developing its regulatory environment for fintech through the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which has introduced licensing frameworks and regulatory sandboxes to facilitate controlled market entry for digital financial services providers. For international fintechs entering the market, partnering with an already-licensed institution offers a faster route to compliance and operational readiness.

Deem Finance has indicated that this partnership forms part of a wider strategy to collaborate across fintech models, including lending, card programmes, and Embedded Finance. The institution's approach suggests an intent to serve as an infrastructure layer for multiple fintech entrants, rather than building all capabilities in-house.

The UAE continues to attract fintech operators from Central Asia and Eastern Europe, drawn by the market's regulatory openness, high smartphone penetration, and consumer appetite for digital financial services. Yusr's expansion from Kazakhstan into the Gulf represents part of a broader pattern of fintechs using the UAE as a regional launchpad.