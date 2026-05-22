NewsFintech

Moniepoint and tell.money partner to deploy Confirmation of Payee in the UK

SA

Sinziana Albu

22 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipfinancial servicesfinancial institutionsCoP
Countries:
United Kingdom

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