Relay Financial has secured a USD 50 million growth investment from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund to expand its small business banking platform.

The financing round is structured through General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund (CVF), a non-traditional growth financing vehicle designed to separate growth expenditure from product investment. Unlike a conventional equity round, the CVF model allows the recipient company to scale customer acquisition without drawing on capital allocated to product development. Relay states it is on track to grow its revenue 3.2 times by the end of 2026, relative to the baseline established at its USD 32.2 million Series B in May 2024.

Platform context and market positioning

Relay operates a unified banking and money management platform serving small businesses in the US. The platform manages customer deposits through Thread Bank, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) member institution.

According to the official press release, the company positions its offering as an alternative to what it describes as fragmented legacy tools that provide limited financial visibility. The platform supports cash flow management functions including bill payments, expense tracking, and client invoicing. Most recently, Relay launched a term loan product allowing small businesses to access financing directly within the platform without leaving the environment.

The broader context for this investment includes ongoing financial pressures facing small businesses in the US market, among them supply chain disruptions, fuel cost increases, and labour market tightening. These conditions have accelerated demand for tools that offer real-time financial visibility and consolidated money management.

Investment rationale and use of funds

The CVF structure is intended to allow Relay to deploy the USD 50 million specifically towards scaling its customer acquisition functions, while directing its existing capital towards product development. General Catalyst, a US-based venture and growth investment firm, has described Relay's customer acquisition performance as a key factor in its decision to invest through this vehicle.

Relay's growth trajectory since its Series B suggests increasing traction among its target segment. The company's managed deposit base crossing USD 1.3 billion reflects accumulated customer balances held through Thread Bank, indicating the scale of financial activity flowing through the platform.

The investment signals continued interest from institutional investors in infrastructure aimed at the small business segment, a market historically underserved by incumbent financial institutions, and one that has attracted a growing number of specialist fintech platforms seeking to consolidate banking, lending, and financial management into a single interface.