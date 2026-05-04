Shopify has applied for money transmitter licences across the US, securing approvals in 18 states and Puerto Rico to date.

The Canada-based ecommerce company has obtained approvals in 18 states and Puerto Rico so far, according to a report published by The Information.

Beyond money transmission, Shopify has indicated to regulators its intent to become a `provider of prepaid access`, a designation that would enable it to offer wallet-style functionality to merchants, comparable to services such as Venmo. The licences would not eliminate the need for banking partnerships, but could meaningfully reduce the fees Shopify currently pays to third-party processors and broaden the range of financial products it is able to offer directly.

At present, Shopify generates a portion of its revenue through add-on financial services layered on top of its core subscription business, including payments. However, it relies on external partners, notably Stripe, for payment processing infrastructure. Securing money transmitter licences represents a step towards greater control over that layer of its business.

In addition, a company spokesperson confirmed the strategic intent behind the licensing effort, noting it would support the continued development of tools that help merchants manage their operations.

Regulatory and competitive context

Money transmitter licences are regulated at the state level in the US, requiring companies to apply individually across jurisdictions, a process that is both time-consuming and resource-intensive. Obtaining coverage across all 50 states and US territories is a standard milestone for fintech companies seeking to operate payment and money movement services nationally.

The move places Shopify alongside a growing number of commerce and technology platforms pursuing in-house financial infrastructure. Moreover, for merchants operating on the platform, expanded payment services could translate into more integrated financial tooling, though the practical scope of new offerings will depend on the banking partnerships Shopify establishes or maintains under the new licences.

No timeline has been provided for completing the full licensing process across remaining US jurisdictions.