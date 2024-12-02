UK-based bank Shawbrook has been preparing for a London initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2025.

Shawbrook is moving forward with its plans to target a valuation of approximately GBP 2 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Financial Times . The move comes after progress towards a listing was decreased by market instability earlier in 2025. The UK small business lender is owned by BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital. Currently, as detailed by the same sources, more investment banks are being added to Shawbrook’s group of advisers, following the financial institution’s decision to prepare a float for earlier this year.

The UK’s IPO market

An IPO listing of Shawbrook, which was acquired by its current owners in 2017, could support the UK’s capital markets, with London witnessing a substantial decrease in IPOs in recent years. The first half of 2025 saw a significant decline in fundraising on the London Stock Exchange, with only five listings on UK markets in the first six months of the year that raised GBP 160 million.

Furthermore, when the plans were initially announced in January 2025, BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital were close to appointing Goldman Sachs to supervise the IPO, according to a report by the Financial Times . At that time, the two companies chased a dual-track approach to an exit from their investment. Additionally, individuals acquainted with the details stated that Barclays could have also been an option when it came to advising on the listing. However, they warned that the IPO depended on market conditions and the exit plans might not move forward.

In addition to Shawbrook, Guaranty Trust , the parent company of a Nigerian bank with a high market value, recently announced its plans to list in London after selling approximately GBP 110 million in shares to investors. Lagos-listed Guaranty Trust was valued at nearly GBP 1.3 billion and sought to be the first Nigerian financial services firm to obtain a secondary listing in London.