SEON partners with two African neobanks

With SEON’s help, both companies will now be able to improve risk management performance when onboarding new customers, as the press release says. Specifically, SEON’s solution is helping Carbon, a pan-African digital bank with an active presence in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to identify synthetic profiles, thus helping the company to grow with less risk. Carbon can also access new data points from customer profiles and create more predictive and stable models within its risk framework.

Likewise, SEON’s digital and social lookup system with device fingerprinting is giving FairMoney better access to reliable data. This access has allowed FairMoney to make its blacklisting process more precise and a streamlining of its customer onboarding process. As a result, the app-based bank, is now able to process loan decisions in eight seconds.

