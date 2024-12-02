Sensedia expands to Mexico

Through APIX Stories, which is one of the formats of APIX, an API event led by the company, Sensedia announced its official entry into one of the best countries to do business in Latin America, according to the Doing Business 2020 report.

Likewise, the API integration and consulting solutions provider will work hand in hand with medium and large companies in the retail and financial sectors. Sensedia, a company with a focus on integration solutions divided into its API Platform, add ons, and consulting services, has the purpose of unlocking valuable basic data trapped in old systems and processes, simplifying business connectivity through an adaptable and intuitive API platform, and accelerating innovation-driven ecosystems by helping Mexican companies modernise their systems, accelerating the opening of digital channels, and paving the way for open innovation, according to Contacto.

Additionally, and due to its entry into Mexico, Sensedia seeks to contribute to job creation, opening nearly 100 vacancies within five years for people in the IT area, in order not only to strengthen its local operation but also to expand its team, which now has a presence in more than 10 countries around the world. On the other hand, in the coming years, the company plans to work hand in hand with approximately 100 Mexican financial services and retail companies, Contacto continues.

Sensedia believes that ‘entering Mexico represents a great achievement and an important step for the growth of the company, since it is a country with an interesting digital maturity and with a business environment suitable for innovation and the generation of ecosystems. Companies must understand that investment in technology is a commitment to be at the forefront and in product innovation, this is undoubtedly achieved by establishing a robust APIs platform that allows connecting with third parties and benefiting customers with personalised products’.

Sensedia was created in 2007 in Brazil. Its portfolio includes: an API Management Platform, Adaptive Governance, Events Hub, Service Mesh, Cloud Connectors, and strategic Professional Services teams.

