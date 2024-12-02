NewsFintech

Saudi Arabia launches Open Banking licensing with Lean Technologies as first recipient

IM

Iulia Musat

30 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Open BankingMPI licencefintech licensingfinancial services
Countries:
Saudi Arabia

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