FIS has launched Lyriq, a platform enabling regulated financial institutions to issue, manage, and settle tokenised deposits and digital currencies.

The US-based financial technology company positions Lyriq as infrastructure built specifically for regulated financial institutions, with compliance controls, identity verification, and audit trails embedded within the platform itself rather than added as secondary layers.

Bank-grade infrastructure for digital currencies

A central design principle of Lyriq is its compatibility with existing core banking systems, regardless of the technology provider in use. The platform supports 24/7 settlement with guaranteed transaction finality, meaning transactions either complete in full or do not post, removing the partial failures and reconciliation issues associated with legacy payment infrastructure.

Banks using the platform can maintain deposit balances on their own books, which FIS says preserves lending capacity. The platform also provides access to broader liquidity networks while allowing institutions to retain governance over those connections.

FIS states it has completed seven proof-of-concepts with financial institutions globally and supported multiple central bank digital currency (CBDC) programmes, including one that has advanced to pre-production. Lyriq's initial focus areas include domestic tokenised deposits, digital euro services for international financial institutions, and CBDC integrations across EMEA and APAC regions, with ISO 20022 support for cross-border digital money initiatives.

The launch reflects a broader industry tension: much of the existing digital asset infrastructure was developed for cryptocurrency markets and was not designed to meet the compliance and governance requirements of regulated banks. Lyriq is presented as a purpose-built alternative to adapting crypto-native tools for institutional use.

Part of a broader digital assets strategy

FIS describes Lyriq as the foundational layer of its wider digital assets portfolio. The company points to two complementary developments: a 2025 partnership with Circle, which integrated stablecoin payments through FIS's Money Movement Hub for cross-border settlement, and the FIS Digital Liquidity Gateway, which enables loan tokenisation for securitisation purposes.

Together, these offerings are intended to give financial institutions tools to participate across payments, settlement, issuance, and liquidity, spanning what FIS characterises as the full digital money lifecycle.

The platform's entry into the market comes as central banks and commercial banks in multiple jurisdictions explore or pilot digital currency programmes, with regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and tokenised deposits still evolving in key markets, including the EU and the US.