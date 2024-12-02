Salt Edge validates Open Banking APIs on IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z



Salt Edge has validated that its Open Banking API suite is fully compatible with IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z platforms and is supported for deployment in production environments.

Following this announcement, by running on IBM’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, Salt Edge is expected to enable global banks to implement a fully managed API access layer that meets evolving Open Banking compliance requirements, while also accelerating service development.

In addition, the company is expected to continue to meet the needs, demands, and expectations of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Salt Edge’s validation of Open Banking APIs

According to the official press release, the solution is set to leverage the performance, security, and scalability of IBM Z in order to optimise the manner in which financial institutions mordernise customer-facing without overhauling their core systems. At the same time, Salt Edge’s platform was developed in order to support a broad range of Open Banking regulatory frameworks, while also simplifying compliance by allowing banks and financial institutions to expose consent-based APIs that align with local laws, as well as growing customer preferences and market needs.

Powered by IBM’s infrastructure, the platform will also enable institutions to scale development across the world with security, while reducing legal, technical barriers and ensuring robust security as well.

When deployed on IBM LinuxONE or IBM Z, Salt Edge’s platform will give banks the possibility to meet global Open Banking regulations without incremental development, accelerate time-to-market with built-in consent management, developer tools, and third-party onboarding, as well as offer API-based solutions to fintechs and third parties with reduced operational burden, and leverage the reliability and performance of enterprise-class infrastructure in order to support critical workloads.



