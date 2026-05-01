NewsFintech

Revolut uses Open Banking to automate NZ credit card lending

CP

Claudia Pincovski

01 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipOpen Bankingcredit cardOpen Financefinancial data
Countries:
New Zealand

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Revolut uses Open Banking to automate NZ credit card lending

01 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

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