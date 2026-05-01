BMO has launched a simplified Online Banking for Business platform nationwide in the US, designed specifically for small and mid-sized enterprises and emerging middle market clients.

BMO has announced the national US rollout of a simplified Online Banking for Business platform designed specifically for small and mid-sized enterprises and emerging middle market clients. Previously available through a limited release in autumn 2025, the platform is now accessible to SME and emerging middle market clients across the US and is offered through BMO's BusinessWorks US pricing bundle.

The platform provides simplified payment functionality, clearer cash flow visibility, improved user setup and controls, and intuitive navigation designed for growing business teams rather than large commercial organisations with complex treasury requirements. Clients requiring advanced treasury capabilities continue to be supported through BMO's standard commercial online banking platform.

Design credentials and development context

The US rollout builds on BMO's Canadian launch of a comparable platform in 2024, which received a Red Dot Award for its design concept in the Interaction, UI, and User Experience category. Feedback from early US adopters and AI-powered insights informed the final platform design, with a focus on simplicity, faster task completion, and reduced friction in day-to-day banking workflows.

BMO frames the launch as addressing a persistent gap in US commercial banking, where digital solutions have historically been concentrated at the retail consumer end or the large enterprise end of the market, leaving SMEs without a platform tailored to how business owners and growing teams manage everyday banking operations.

Derek Vernon, Head of North American Treasury and Payment Solutions at BMO, said small and midsized businesses have long been underserved by traditional commercial banking solutions, and the new platform helps business owners see their cash flow, complete everyday payments, and keep their workflow moving as they grow. Jeff De Rosa, Head of US Emerging Middle Market at BMO Commercial Bank, said the platform reflects client feedback calling for a modern, efficient digital experience that reduces friction and frees time to focus on business growth.