Revolut shifts US strategy towards standalone banking licence

Revolut has abandoned plans to acquire a US bank and is instead preparing to apply for a standalone banking licence as part of its expansion strategy in the US.

The London-based fintech had previously explored purchasing an existing, chartered US lender as a way to gain nationwide banking access more quickly. Such a move would have allowed Revolut to operate across all 50 states without navigating the lengthy process of building a bank from scratch. However, the company ultimately determined that a takeover would introduce regulatory and operational complications.

One concern was that acquiring a traditional bank could require Revolut to maintain physical branches, which would conflict with its digital-only operating model. Sources cited by the Financial Times said the acquisition route was expected to take longer than initially anticipated.

Shift towards a de novo banking licence

Instead, Revolut is now considering applying for a so-called de novo banking licence from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which is issued to newly formed banks. Company officials believe this approach could provide a clearer and potentially faster regulatory pathway than absorbing an existing institution, particularly under a restructured OCC.

Representatives from Revolut indicated that the US remains an important market for the company’s long-term growth and confirmed that several regulatory options are still under review. No final decision has been taken on the timing or structure of a licence application.

The regulatory environment in the US has historically been fragmented, particularly for fintech and crypto-focused firms. However, recent approvals granted to companies such as stablecoin issuer Circle Internet and payments-focused blockchain firm Ripple have been interpreted as a sign of a more accommodating stance towards digital finance providers.

Alongside its US ambitions, Revolut continues to expand its cryptocurrency operations elsewhere. The company recently partnered with Trust Wallet to enable instant crypto purchases for users in the European Union and has obtained authorisation under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework through Cyprus, allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area.