Digital banking company Revolut has announced the expansion of its investment portfolio in the UK, now including stocks and shares ISAs for its clients.

Through this move, Revolut is set to offer these new ISAs, together with over 100 UK-listed exchange-traded funds, via its investment division, Revolut Trading, according to City AM . Additionally, Revolut has strategically partnered with fund management companies, including Blackrock, Amundi, and Vanguard, for the ETFs, which are set to be available for the firm’s UK customers. Customers can begin investing from GBP 1 through Revolut’s app.

This development comes as the latest achievement in Revolut’s strategic plan to develop a super app and further improve its position in the fintech landscape. In addition to its core banking operations, the company entered other areas through several launches, including the one of its Stays booking platform in 2021 and a cryptocurrency platform in 2024. Through this, Revolut expanded its revenue streams and scaled its operations.

The ISA reform

Modifications to ISAs are expected to become a talking point when Chancellor Rachel Reeves provides her Mansion House speech on 15 July 2025. The Chancellor is projected to minimise the tax-free cash ISA allowance, aiming to provide more capital to markets exposed to issues. As detailed in an AJ Bell research, one in four savers would divert additional funds into UK equities through the concurrent stocks and shares ISA if the government implements changes.

Furthermore, as mentioned by representatives from Wealth and Trading UK, building wealth should not be reserved for a limited number of individuals, thus, the organisation works towards mitigating barriers to provide UK customers with access to more low-cost investment tools alongside their day-to-day spending, without navigating multiple platforms.

Revolut’s latest moves

Just before this announcement, Revolut teamed up with Ant International to enable secure money transfers to China in the Chinese yuan through Alipay. The partnership emphasised Revolut’s commitment to offering secure and cost-effective solutions for global money transfers, further supporting its customers to manage their finances conveniently across borders as part of its broader objective to facilitate advanced solutions globally.