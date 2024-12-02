Revolut reportedly eyes Israel expansion





Following this announcement, the company is reportedly aiming to acquire a lean bank licence in order to have the possibility to receive deposits and provide credit for customers and clients in the region.











More information on Revolut’s recent development strategy

The institution announced multiple partnerships, launches, and development processes in the last couple of months, aiming to accelerate its growth strategy and optimise customer experiences in several regions around the world.

At the beginning of June 2025, the UK-based company announced its plans to launch its ATMs in Spain in the upcoming period, initially in Barcelona and Madrid, with Portugal to follow in 2026. The first Revolut ATMs were expected to be tested and available between 4 June and 8 June 2025 at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. In the upcoming period, the firm also intends to install 50 ATMs in Madrid and Barcelona. Following this initial phase, Revolut plans to set up 150 terminals for cash withdrawals and other services across the region, looking at a total of 200 ATMs, located around Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga.

In the same month, Revolut joined the European Payments Initiative, aiming to optimise customer experience, as well as expand Wero in Germany, Belgium, and France. The collaboration was set to optimise the manner companies serve their customers and provide them with secure and improved alternatives. By integrating Wero, Revolut was set to deliver clients in France, Belgium, and Germany the possibility to access an additional local payment solution that improves security and their overall experience.