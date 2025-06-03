Subscribe
Revolut joins the European Payments Initiative

Tuesday 3 June 2025 14:22 CET | News

Revolut has joined the European Payments Initiative, aiming to optimise customer experience, as well as expand Wero in Germany, Belgium, and France.

Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on optimising the manner companies serve their customers and provide them with secure and optimised alternatives. By integrating Wero, Revolut will also deliver clients in France, Belgium, and Germany the possibility to access an additional local payment solution that improves security and their overall experience. 

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

EPI partners with Revolut

More information on the EPI x Revolut initiative

According to the official announcement made during Money 20/20 Europe, the initiative will continue to underscore the overall commitment to optimising customer experience, as EPI’s technology and suite of services will complement Revolut’s ecosystem of payments solutions and enable the process of expanding a wider network of payments. 

By offering the Wero wallet to Revolut's customers in these three new markets, both companies will be able to provide more European individuals with a compelling and increasingly local payment offer. In the future, Revolut, supported by Wero, will continue to integrate more functionalities in order to provide more value to customers across the continent.

In May 2026, Revolut was rumored to join the EPI in order to become a Scheme Member, meaning that it aimed to offer Wero as a payment service for its clients. At the time of writing, the agreement between the two organisations was relatively recent, circulating in the EPI landscape for a few days, as stated by one of Finanz-Szene’s contacts. 


