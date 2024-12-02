



By teaming up with Upvest, Revolut rolled out ETFs and fractional European stocks, with the company focusing on further scaling its capabilities and advancing its mission to simplify and optimise all money operations. Since integrating Upvest’s Investment API, Revolut mentioned that it was able to successfully launch new investment products with increased speed and efficiency. In addition, the partnership allowed Revolut to further accelerate market entry and provide a diverse investment portfolio for end users.











The collaboration with Upvest comes just after Revolut introduced the Revolut Terminal in the UK and Ireland. The new POS device was developed for speed, enabling businesses to process payments more efficiently and meet the increasing request for reliable POS solutions. During the same period, Revolut also rolled out eSIMs and global data plans in New Zealand to prevent roaming charges. The eSIM products focused on offering a cost-effective tool for Kiwis to access data plans without incurring unnecessary roaming charges in over 100 countries.





Adopting investment more efficiently

In a bid to address its investment infrastructure needs, Revolut selected Upvest, a Germany-based fintech company. By utilising Upvest’s modular, accessible, and compliant Investment API, Revolut could launch ETFs and fractional European stock trading in a more optimised and efficient manner. In addition, Upvest’s infrastructure solution allowed Revolut to offer end users access to assets in high demand that previously were not available. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Revolut underlined that the decision to partner with Upvest was attributed to the latter’s technology, scalable infrastructure, and product offering.

Moreover, Revolut now operates in Upvest’s Bring-Your-Own-Licence Omnibus setup, which enables the company to leverage its own investment firm licences while benefiting from the fintech’s brokerage, settlement, and custody functionality. Utilising Upvest’s all-in-one solution supports Revolut in standardising its operations and accelerating go-live in additional markets. This minimised complexity and control over being the single user-facing entity equipped Revolut with both enablement and flexibility.

At the same time, the agreement with Upvest allows Revolut to access a stream of new features, markets, and opportunities. The company expressed its commitment to working towards meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers while remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of the industry.