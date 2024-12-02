Revolut launches Manila tech hub for global operations

Revolut is setting up a technology hub in Manila, its second in Asia, as part of its efforts to expand operational capabilities and tap into skilled labour markets.

The new facility will function as a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and work closely with teams across the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

This expansion follows the establishment of Revolut’s first tech hub in India in 2021, where it currently employs thousands across areas such as product development, financial crime prevention, and customer support. The Philippines will now play a similar role in supporting the company’s international footprint, particularly in customer service and operational scalability.

The decision to locate in Manila is tied to the availability of a highly skilled workforce and the country’s growing prominence in digital services. Revolut representatives stated that the Philippines is being positioned as a strategic base to scale its global operations while also contributing to the country's broader digital and economic development goals.

Strategic investment and regional integration

According to company officials, the launch is not a short-term measure but part of a longer-term commitment to Southeast Asia. Revolut plans to create several hundred new roles in the Philippines, with hiring focused initially on customer service and support functions. These roles are expected to strengthen operational resilience and support service quality as the company expands globally.

Government officials in the Philippines welcomed the move, describing it as a reflection of the country’s readiness to support global fintech operations. They noted that the investment demonstrates international confidence in the country’s talent pool, digital infrastructure, and regulatory environment.

UK trade officials also expressed support, highlighting the move as part of a deepening trade relationship between the United Kingdom and the Philippines. They emphasised the country's skilled workforce and digital capacity as key factors that align with British fintech ambitions in the region.

Revolut’s remote-first approach will continue to shape how it operates across Asia. By combining remote work with strategically located hubs, the company aims to increase flexibility and access to broader talent markets.

Company representatives referred to the initiative as a long-term collaboration with the Philippines, with local teams expected to play a role in shaping future developments in the financial sector.