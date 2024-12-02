PNC Bank has announced its integration with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for secure and efficient Embedded Banking solutions.

Following this announcement, PNC corporate and commercial banking clients will have the possibility to access secure connectivity to key banking services directly within Oracle Cloud ERP, aiming to optimise the manner in which they streamline financial operations and improve overall efficiency.

The new Embedded Banking experience leverages the Oracle B2B offering in order to provide turnkey connectivity, aiming to optimise business processes by reducing the need for clients to navigate between multiple platforms to retrieve balance and transaction information, as well as initiate and approve payments and reconcile accounts. This process will automate manual processes and help save valuable time.

More information on the PNC Bank x Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP partnership

According to the official press release, PNC Bank will remain committed to delivering secure and improved solutions within its Treasury Management platform that integrate into its clients’ workflows. At the same time, the process of embedding its services within Oracle Cloud ERP, clients will have the possibility to manage their cash more effectively and spend more time running their businesses, while spending less time establishing bank connectivity and handling manual financial tasks.

Furthermore, this announcement builds upon PNC's record of integrating its banking services with ERP and treasury management systems, aiming to reduce the need for clients to use multiple systems and develop a more direct and comprehensive view of a company’s financial information.

As manual navigation between banking platforms and financial management systems can add friction, complexity, and human error, this process can also reduce the efficiency of financial processes. With this in mind, PNC’s banking services embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP will provide joint customers with the possibility of increasing the speed and accuracy of transactions in order to further increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls.