Reward has renewed its strategic partnership with NatWest Group, continuing its collaboration that delivers personalised experiences to millions of banking customers.

The partnership underpins MyRewards, NatWest’s flagship loyalty programme, which is integrated across the bank’s debit and credit portfolios. Powered by Reward’s proprietary engagement platform, MyRewards provides tailored offers and incentives designed to improve customer loyalty and satisfaction.

As expectations for personalised banking experiences continue to grow, the renewed agreement reflects both organisations’ focus on delivering relevance at scale through data-led strategies. The collaboration will build on existing capabilities with an innovation roadmap centred on AI-powered hyper-personalisation and advanced targeting techniques. These developments aim to create highly tailored customer journeys that maximise engagement across multiple channels.

Innovation roadmap to increase loyalty and engagement

The extension comes during a period of growth and product evolution for Reward. The company has recently expanded its Activation product suite, introducing AI-driven personalisation tools, advanced audience segmentation, and multi-channel marketing solutions. These innovations are designed to help financial institutions deliver offers and rewards that are more relevant, timely, and aligned with customer behaviours.

The renewed partnership is expected to accelerate innovation across the MyRewards programme. With AI-driven activation and personalisation at the forefront, the collaboration will continue to evolve in response to shifting market dynamics and rising customer expectations, ensuring that both Reward and NatWest remain at the forefront of digital engagement in financial services.

Economic context

Amid persistent inflation and a prolonged cost-of-living squeeze in the UK, cashback and tailored reward programmes have become vital tools for consumers striving to stretch their disposable income. The UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) recently stood at approximately 3.6% as of June–July 2025, well above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Therefore, the trend reflects stubborn price pressures, particularly in essentials such as food and services. At the same time, trust in financial institutions remains fragile, weighed down by broader economic uncertainty and heightened regulatory expectations under frameworks like the FCA’s Consumer Duty, which emphasises delivering genuine customer value. By deploying hyper-personalised reward schemes, banks can demonstrate responsiveness and empathy, positioning themselves not just as transaction providers but as partners that understand and support customers’ financial realities.