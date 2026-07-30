Revolut has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT Go into its subscription ecosystem for customers across all plans.

Under the partnership, Revolut customers can access ChatGPT Go at no additional cost, with the benefit varying according to plan type. Customers on the Standard plan can unlock three months of ChatGPT Go free of charge, while customers on higher-tier plans can access up to 12 months included within their existing subscription.

The offering forms part of Revolut's curated subscription portfolio, an existing feature through which the company bundles third-party services spanning travel, connectivity, and productivity into a single Revolut membership. In addition, the stated aim of the portfolio is to reduce the number of separate subscriptions that customers manage individually, consolidating multiple monthly payments into one plan.

According to the companies, ChatGPT is used by almost one billion people on a weekly basis. The partnership brings the tool into a financial services context, positioning it alongside other services Revolut already bundles for its customer base. Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.

The integration reflects a broader pattern among financial services providers of embedding third-party digital tools directly into banking and payments apps, reducing friction for customers who would otherwise manage multiple subscriptions and billing relationships separately.

Availability and restrictions

The ChatGPT Go benefit is available globally, with the exception of the US and Brazil, where it has not been launched. Revolut has indicated that an Australian launch is planned to follow. Access to the benefit is restricted to customers over the age of 18, and is subject to Revolut's paid plan terms and conditions as well as the specific terms of the OpenAI partnership.

The partnership adds an artificial intelligence subscription to a portfolio that already spans multiple service categories, reflecting the increasing embedding of AI tools into everyday consumer and business activities, from business scaling to market research.