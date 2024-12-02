Resurs Bank, Trustly to launch direct payment solutions

With Trustly, consumers will be able to make direct banking payments from any account via their internet bank. The service will be available in the Resurs Checkout solution that combines all payment methods in the same integration.

According to the company press release, direct payments from bank accounts are increasingly common among Nordic consumers. The increase in demand for simple and smooth payment methods in parallel with rapid technological advances make it easier than ever to integrate new services to meet customer needs across all Nordic markets.

