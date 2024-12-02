Razorpay acquires BillMe





Through this collaboration, Razorpay will merge its omnichannel payments ecosystem with BillMe’s digital Sale Bill, a multi-dimensional tool that offers benefits to both the customer and the merchant. The companies want to enable a platform that will allow merchants to have an interactive channel for ongoing engagement, feedback, and understanding of the customer.











The acquisition’s impact on businesses

Some of the features that the acquisition enables include:

Enhanced customer experience through digital invoicing, by minimising friction at checkout;

Post-sale customer engagement with the ability for merchants to cross-sell, collect feedback, and increase loyalty and promotions;

Simple integration with BillMe’s rapid deployment and proprietary incorporation capabilities, and minimal tech involvement from the merchant’s end;

Customer visibility that enables businesses to analyse behaviour and create personalised offers or product recommendations;

Reduced costs as the need for physical bills is eliminated.

Moreover, the collaboration between Razorpay and BillMe aims to help retail brands digitalise and seamlessly access omnichannel payment solutions. According to BillMe’s officials, the partnership will allow their company to deepen its tech expertise by reinforcing integrations across all point-of-sale touchpoints. Currently, BillMe serves approximately 15,000 retail points-of-sale for 4000 businesses, including McDonald’s, Decathlon, Burger Kind, Baggit, Relaxo Footwear, and Cinepolis.



Both companies’ objective is to help merchants understand their customers better, transition from paper bills to digital invoices, as well as utilise tech tools to increase their overall business growth.





