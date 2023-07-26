Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Razorpay launches international payments account for Indian exporters

Wednesday 26 July 2023 13:37 CET | News

India-based fintech Razorpay has launched a solution that allows merchants to receive international payments via wire transfers.

 

The MoneySaver Export Account, which is expected to save users USD 5 billion, was specifically designed to address the needs of Indian exporters. More precisely, the new offering allows merchants to receive international payments through wire transfers such as ACH, SWIFT, SEPA, BACS, and Fedwire.

Via the new product, Indian businesses are given the option to open international bank accounts wherever their customers are, without maintaining a physical presence in those specific locations.

Exporters can create such accounts with a single click and then start receiving payments immediately. This aims to enable Indian exporters to cater to their clients’ expectations by offering global customers a local banking experience, across over 200 countries. 

Thus, while customers have the option to initiate payments in their local currency without any additional charges, these payments are settled in the merchants’ Indian bank accounts. Razorpay supports over 100 foreign currencies, including USD, SGD, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, HKD, INR, or MYR.

For Razorpay users who are already onboarded, the MoneySaver account can be accessed and utilised through the ‘International Payments’ section on the internal dashboard.

Given that merchants using the MoneySaver Export Account have visibility over the payments, settlements, and refunds they receive, they are expected to be able to make informed business decisions after analysing the available data.

Razorpay introduces the MoneySaver Export Account, a solution that now enables Indian merchants to receive international payments through wire transfers.

 

The wider context

The new offering was introduced following India’s rise as a global exporter, reaching markets from Australia to Argentina and extending from the UAE to the US. More to this point, according to the Indian government, the country’s overall exports crossed USD 60 billion in May 2023.

According to the official release, approximately 50% of the cross-border payments Indian exporters process come via international bank transfers. This is especially the case for payments exceeding USD 5,000. 

Traditional remittance systems feature challenges due to their complexity and outdated processes, which involve tedious paperwork and time-consuming onboarding procedures.

What is more, the system that is now in place involves substantial expenses, where each USD 200 remittance incurs a fee of USD 13 in SWIFT charges alone. Indian exporters also have to pay additional fees related to the export process. 

The newly introduced MoneySaver Export Account solution comes to address this pain point by expediting international transfers and reducing costs. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , cross-border payments, local payment method, remittance, merchants, ecommerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Razorpay
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Razorpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Razorpay and other articles related to Razorpay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like