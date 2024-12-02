Railsr launches Insights





Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive, involving collating data and navigating various APIs and databases. Now, Railsr customers can access data-driven insights across their customer base, allowing them to identify and understand trends and optimise the end consumer product.

Insights allows brands to track customer data such as account approval rates, card activation rates, the average time to first conduct a transaction, the average transaction amount, average balances, where transactions are made, and total spending. By selecting specific display filters such as time frames, businesses can also track their progress against KPIs, and identify areas for improvement.

Insights comes as standard to new Railsr customers and is immediately available to both Cards-as-a-Service and Credit-Card-as-a-Service (CCaaS). Railsr will also be rolling out IaaS across its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) products in the next quarter.











Railsr is an embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance, and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit, and rewards.





Railsr’s developments

In October 2022, Railsr has closed its Series C round, raising USD 46 million consisting in USD 26 million of equity and USD 20 million of debt. Company officials stated that whilst they must take into account the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop they operate against today, it remains a good time to be a fintech business growing new embedded finance micro-economies. The market is accelerating towards embedded finance. It is seeing a growing demand for embedded finance experiences, particularly amongst younger age groups. 64% of 18-24 year old GB adults would be likely to access financial or banking services from Amazon, for example.

In June 2022, Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) was launched, in July 2022 direct connectivity to SEPA Instant in Europe was implemented, in August 2022 support for Confirmation of Payee in the UK went live. This additional functionality Augments the company’s existing platform, which provides banking, wallets, cards, and credit products.