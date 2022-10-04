Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Railsr secures USD 46 mln Series C funding round

Tuesday 4 October 2022 15:12 CET | News

Embedded finance platform Railsr has closed its Series C round, raising USD 46 million consisting in USD 26 million of equity and USD 20 million of debt.

 

The equity portion was led by Anthos Capital, who led the Railsr Series B in July 2021, and includes other existing investors spanning Europe, North America, and Asia: Ventura, Outrun Ventures, CreditEase, and Moneta. The debt portion of the round was with Mars Capital, a new investor in the company.

Company officials stated that whilst they must take into account the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop they operate against today, it remains a good time to be a fintech business growing new embedded finance micro-economies. The market is accelerating towards embedded finance. It is seeing a growing demand for embedded finance experiences, particularly amongst younger age groups. 64% of 18-24 year old GB adults would be likely to access financial or banking services from Amazon, for example.

Railsr has closed its Series C round, raising USD 46 million consisting in USD 26 million of equity and USD 20 million of debt.

Railsr continues to innovate

In June 2022 Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) was launched, in July 2022 direct connectivity to SEPA Instant in Europe was implemented, in August 2022 support for Confirmation of Payee in the UK went live and Railsr will formally launch Insights-as-a-Service (IaaS) later in October 2022. This additional functionality Augments the company’s existing platform, which provides banking, wallets, cards, and credit products. 

On the future of embedded finance, management consulting firm Bain & Company commented in a report published on 12 September 2022: ‘Financial services embedded into ecommerce and other software platforms accounted for USD 2.6 trillion, or nearly 5%, of total US financial transactions in 2021, and by 2026 will exceed USD 7 trillion.’

About Railsr 

Railsr is an embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance, and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit, and rewards.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: embedded finance, funding, banking, ecommerce, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Railsr
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Railsr

|
Discover all the Company news on Railsr and other articles related to Railsr in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like