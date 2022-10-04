Railsr secures USD 46 mln Series C funding round

The equity portion was led by Anthos Capital, who led the Railsr Series B in July 2021, and includes other existing investors spanning Europe, North America, and Asia: Ventura, Outrun Ventures, CreditEase, and Moneta. The debt portion of the round was with Mars Capital, a new investor in the company.
Company officials stated that whilst they must take into account the challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop they operate against today, it remains a good time to be a fintech business growing new embedded finance micro-economies. The market is accelerating towards embedded finance. It is seeing a growing demand for embedded finance experiences, particularly amongst younger age groups. 64% of 18-24 year old GB adults would be likely to access financial or banking services from Amazon, for example.
In June 2022 Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) was launched, in July 2022 direct connectivity to SEPA Instant in Europe was implemented, in August 2022 support for Confirmation of Payee in the UK went live and Railsr will formally launch Insights-as-a-Service (IaaS) later in October 2022. This additional functionality Augments the company’s existing platform, which provides banking, wallets, cards, and credit products.
On the future of embedded finance, management consulting firm Bain & Company commented in a report published on 12 September 2022: ‘Financial services embedded into ecommerce and other software platforms accounted for USD 2.6 trillion, or nearly 5%, of total US financial transactions in 2021, and by 2026 will exceed USD 7 trillion.’
Railsr is an embedded finance experiences platform. It helps brands put the customer experience at the heart of their business by using finance as a strategic engagement tool to deepen relationships, create increased brand relevance, and generate revenue. The Railsr platform provides financial products and solutions, including banking and wallets, cards, credit, and rewards.
