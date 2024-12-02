Quadient announces new Accounts Payable solution integration

The latest announcement follows the partnership between Quadient’s solution and Microsoft Dynamics Business Central (formerly known as MS Dynamics NAV). This collaboration will reportedly benefit users in North America, the UK, and Ireland, states the official press release.

By integrating the Quadient Accounts Payable Automation by Beanworks, companies using Business Central on-premises as their ERP will supposedly reduce time spent on manual data entry, as well as code and approve invoices quicker. Through the integration, financial professionals can leverage key features including unlimited approval channels for automated routing, auto-capture to populate invoice header details and dollar amounts, and the ability to sync data between systems on a custom schedule or on demand with one click, according to the press release.

The vice president, product management, AP Automation at Quadient stated that, even with great ERP systems, ‘you have several tasks that take two or three minutes. That may not seem consequential in a vacuum, but when you multiply it hundreds of times over, you see why so many accounting teams struggle to make time for more analytical, impactful work’. According to the company official, the partnership is meant to help resolve those issues for a number of accounting teams.

Quadient’s AP solution seeks to automate AP workflows to enable accounting professionals and allow finance teams to focus on higher-value work. From purchase to payment, Quadient AP Automation integrates with reportedly many ERP software solutions, such as the recently announced improvements to Quadient AP Automation with NetSuite. The solution is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation cloud-based software platform, which also offers accounts receivable (AR) automation and management, customer communications management (CCM), document automation, and customer journey mapping (CJM). More than 12,000 global customers reportedly rely on Quadient cloud software solutions, the company concludes.

More about Quadient

Quadient focuses on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions, and Mail-Related Solutions, according to the company.

In mid-December 2022, Quadient announced its accounts payable automation solution recently gained enhancements to its existing integration with NetSuite. The new updates will allow NetSuite users to make payments within Quadient Accounts Payable by Beanworks using any bank account or payment method, including ACH, EFT, check, virtual credit card, and wire transfer.

In February 2022, Quadient announced its expansion into France and the UK. In January 2022, Quadient launched an Advanced Credit module for its cloud-based Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solution suite.