News

Quadient launches its accounts payable solution in UK and France

Wednesday 16 February 2022 11:03 CET | News

Quadient has launched Beanworks by Quadient in the UK and France.

The accounts payable (AP) automation solution provides accounting teams with a more secure and easier way to approve invoices and pay vendors from anywhere.The solution offers teams features such as automatic data capture, multi-level invoice approval channels, and purchase order matching. Users also benefit from real-time status updates on invoices, access to AP inboxes, payment approvals, and workflows that reduce the need for time consuming and error-prone data entry.

Beanworks is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation solutions portfolio, which also includes Quadient’s YayPay accounts receivable (AR) solution. Quadient’s SaaS AP/AR automation solutions offer a way to address the emerging e-invoicing regulations and the demand for cash flow management solutions.

According to the official press release, since acquiring Beanworks in March 2021, Quadient has significantly accelerated its expansion. 


