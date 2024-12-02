QI Tech has raised USD 63 million in an extension of its Series B round, led once again by General Atlantic.

The funding follows a USD 200 million investment from the same backer in 2023. The capital will be used to support product development, potential acquisitions, and infrastructure enhancements. The latest round also saw continued participation from Across Capital, marking its fourth investment in the company.

Founded in 2018, QI Tech provides regulatory-compliant financial infrastructure through a platform that integrates banking, payments, investments, and insurance services via API. The company holds a full banking licence issued by the Brazilian Central Bank and offers technology to support other financial institutions and non-financial enterprises offering embedded finance.

Acquisition strategy and product expansion

In recent years, QI Tech has expanded its capabilities through a series of acquisitions. In 2021, it acquired Zaig, a company focused on fraud prevention and credit analysis tools. In 2023, it added Singulare, a brokerage and fund custodian, followed by the purchase of Builders Bank, a white-label banking platform.

These moves have supported the company’s positioning within Brazil’s investment fund segment. According to a July 2025 ranking published by Anbima, QI Tech is currently the largest custodian of FIDCs, with USD 17 billion in assets under custody and total assets under management across all fund types amounting to USD 25 billion.

The company reports processing over 20 million anti-fraud transactions monthly and screening approximately USD 13 million in potentially fraudulent activity. Its user verification systems have handled more than 90 million registrations to date.

A representative from QI Tech said the firm intends to use the additional funding to support long-term objectives, including acquisitions and the continued expansion of its infrastructure offering, with a focus on reliability, compliance, and scalability.

QI Tech is also expanding its product line. It recently introduced an insurance-as-a-service product and, within six months, issued over USD 27 million in premiums. This figure reportedly exceeds the combined total issued by all insurance technology companies participating in SUSEP’s regulatory sandbox programme.

The firm is currently developing a foreign exchange platform that will allow clients to execute international transactions digitally, aiming to bypass conventional SWIFT-based channels and streamline cross-border payments in Brazil.