PSG-backed Billwerk+ group welcomes plenigo

Plenigo is a German subscription management and recurring billing software solution provider for publishing and media companies. Initially founded with digital business models in mind, several publishers now run their print business on the plenigo solution. The company serves almost 70 customers at the time of writing, including German media brands such as Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, SPIEGEL, and Heise Medien.

The company’s software solution includes subscription sales control, recurring billing, payment processing control, as well as numerous sector-specific functions. Headquartered in Kempten in the Allgäu region, plenigo has also established a presence in Berlin and Hamburg.

By adding plenigo’s solution to Billwerk+, the group will be able to enhance its presence in the publishing and media sector. Plenigo’s product complements Billwerk+’s offering in the digital and print publishing sectors and can potentially support international growth thanks to Billwerk+’s established presence across DACH, the Nordics, and France.

Following the deal, PSG Equity will continue to hold a controlling stake in Billwerk+ while plenigo’s co-founders will become shareholders of the group and will continue to support the platform’s development.

In the company press release, representatives from Billwerk+ talked about plenigo’s decision to join the group and how it can potentially support publishers in Germany and Europe to successfully master the transformation to digital reader financing. Plenigo officials emphasised the importance of a strong team with a like-minded vision when it comes to supporting a technological foundation for future-orientated business models of reader financing for publishers.

Other recent additions to the Billwerk+ group

In February 2023, Billwerk announced the acquisition of Sofacto, which is a France-based provider of applications for subscription management and Recurring Billing powered by Salesforce.com technology. PSG, a private equity firm focused on partnering with mid-market software and technology-based services companies, continued to hold a majority stake in the Billwerk group.

Available on the B2B application marketplace AppExchange, Sofacto's Subscription Management and Recurring Billing application is built on and fully integrated with the Salesforce Lightning platform, enabling billing, invoicing, subscriptions, and billing for customers.

The group also owns Reepay, which is a Denmark-based cloud-based SaaS platform that companies can use to manage their payment processes and subscriptions. A partnership between Billwerk+ and Reepay was announced in November 2022 and aimed to allow customers to work with just one contract and one contact person, eliminating the need for an additional agreement or contact with an external payment service provider.