News

billwerk partners with Reepay for automated payment transaction processing

Friday 18 November 2022 15:21 CET | News

Germany-based subscription management technology provider billwerk has announced making Reepay their central payment platform and fully integrating it into their platform. 

 

Reepay is an all-in-one solution with a subscription platform that offers cloud-based billing and payment solutions throughout Europe. The company offers various plugins for payment gateway integration. Users can connect their business with Reepay’s payment gateway and make it easier for them to sell products in their online store.

Additionally, Reepay offers a built-in subscription platform, with which users can charge by subscription and manage all their subscribers in one platform. This gives customers access to easy signups, email automation, and text messaging for communication. Reepay’s acquiring service gives users the ability to receive all credit cards and accept all currency in a simple solution.

Aim of the partnership

This partnership will allow customers to work with just one contract and one contact person, eliminating the need for an additional agreement or contact with an external payment service provider. Payments for end customers are made possible via credit cards and Apple Pay. Additionally, SEPA direct debit, MobilePay subscriptions, and Vipps will also be available shortly.

Facilitation of transaction process

With the integration, billwerk and Reepay offer a complete solution for all company sizes. The aim is to facilitate the processing, operation, and overview of transactions, customers, and invoices. Reepay is able to handle complex setups and high transaction volumes, meaning that subscription transactions can now be scaled and processed even better. This includes contract creation, extensions, upgrades, and downgrades, as well as invoices, payments, and outstanding receivables.

billwerk’s offers

billwerk's subscription management solution is designed to be integrated with a variety of different ERP and CRM systems. As a payment gateway, Reepay is PCI DSS-compliant and thus meets the global security standard for online payments by credit card. Reepay offers merchants intelligent routing, meaning that acquirer costs can be minimised by using the cheapest of the selected acquirers. If an acquirer fails, the customer can also quickly switch to another provider if necessary.

Additionally, with the SEPA XML and the CAMT.053 feature, users have two methods at their disposal with which they can carry out account reconciliation entirely without the use of a payment service provider. With the “In-App Purchase” feature, customers can also synchronise their external subscriptions generated and held in the Apple, Google, and Amazon App Stores with billwerk.


billwerk

Reepay

