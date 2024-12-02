Prolific Banking teams up with ACI Worldwide

The partnership will enable Prolific’s On-Ramp solution to be pre-integrated into ACI Universal Online Banker, part of the ACI Digital Business Banking solution, and support Enrolment-as-a-Service.

The Prolific Banking On-Ramp service, based on the Prolific Open Digital cloud platform, successfully utilised ACI APIs, providing automated enrolment of commercial bank digital customers and services to ACI Universal Online Banker.

According to ACI Worldwide, this is an example of the extensibility of ACI Universal Online Banker APIs for ease of use by fintech innovators on behalf of their mutual bank customers. Prolific Banking’s On-Ramp will reportedly add significant value for banks by automating the digital platform enrolment and provisioning process.

The goal for Prolific Open Digital platform and the On-Ramp automated enrolment service is to provide a truly open solution with maximum value, said the company’s president and founder.

