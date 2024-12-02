Paysend partners with Ontop





Following this collaboration, customers and employers will be enabled to complete salary payments instantly for remote workers and contractors worldwide.

Ontop’s new payout-to-cards capability will be provided for employee and contractor payroll in order to offer remote workers the possibility to get paid through its platform. This will take place by sending their money directly to their local cards instantly, at a low cost. Companies and businesses will be enabled to use Ontop’s platform for scaling internationally and for providing employer-of-record services (EoR), payroll solutions, and compliance to their users.

Employees that work remotely and receive their payments through the Ontop platform will be given the opportunity to transfer their funds to their Mastercard or Visa cards. Furthermore, in order to leverage Paysend’s platform and suite of services, contractors will need to provide their full name and bank card number. This will allow them to instantly and directly access their funds and money by using the Mastercard and Visa Rails.











Paysend’s partnerships and product launches

UK-based payment ecosystem Paysend enables its customers, businesses, and companies to pay and send money online around the world, by using its suite of services and products. The company had multiple product launches and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In May 2023, Paysend signed a strategic deal with TelevisaUnivision for bringing money transfer solutions to Hispanic American users and customers. Throughout this collaboration, the Spanish-language content and media company TelevisaUnivision was set to become a shareholder in Paysend and to offer its services, media assets, local reach, and expertise for the latter to scale its presents with the US Hispanic and Latino clients that are settled globally.

Earlier in April 2023, Paysend expanded its roster for receiving countries by offering more options for US clients to send money and funds to Latin American recipients in a faster and more secure way, for a low fee. US customers were given the possibility to transfer money to friends and loved ones’ bank accounts in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Argentina.

Paysend announced its partnership with Transformify in March of 2023, for providing businesses and companies with improved management vendors and payroll services. The company was set to offer its platform solutions to Transformify, in order to enhance the latter’s payout-to-cards offerings for contractors and vendors payroll-on-demand, as well as for its B2B employment products (such as temporary staffing, payroll on-demand, compliance, and vendor management tools). This was set to provide users and customers with the opportunity to pay their remote employees directly with their Mastercard and Visa accounts while paying a low cost through the use of Transformify’s services and platform.



