PayNearMe partners with Trustly





Following this announcement, iGaming and Online Sports Betting customers and clients will be enabled to benefit from Trustly’s guaranteed ACH payment option, which was integrated into the MoneyLine Platform.

Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.







More information on the announcement

Trustly represents a global company that offers its clients and partners access to Open Banking Payments. Its digital A2A platform was developed in order to deliver fast, simple, and secure payment methods, as well as linking merchants with customers directly from their online banking accounts. PayNearMe focuses on developing technologies that drive better payment experiences for businesses and their customers. Its platform optimises the manner in which companies increase client engagement, improve operational efficiency, as well as drive down the total cost of accepting transactions.

The integration of Trustly’s Open Banking solution is expected to provide operators with access to modern banking rails for real-time deposits, as well as withdrawals. In addition, iGaming and Online Sports Betting customers will have the possibility to instantly transfer winnings into the payer bank account. Payers will also benefit as they will be enabled to fund their accounts in real-time by using their secure online banking credentials, a process that is expected to remove the need to enter their bank account details.

At the same time, PayNearme’s iGaming users will be allowed to access pay by bank and other available payment types, such as cash, cards, and mobile-first payment options including Venmo, PayPal, and Apple Pay, all within a single integration and contract.

According to the official press release, PayNearMe aims to expand its partnership with Trustly in order to incorporate additional Open Banking capabilities into its MoneyLine platform. This procedure is expected to give the company’s clients the possibility to benefit from this innovative technology, while also accelerating its development and optimising customer experience.

Furthermore, the integration will streamline the transaction process and provide secure and fast Open Banking Payments for both operators (with instant deposits) and players (with instant payouts).





