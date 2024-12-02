Mambu has announced that OYAK ANKER Bank has successfully completed the modernisation and migration of its core banking systems to the Mambu platform.

Following this announcement, the initiative has replaced all of the bank’s legacy systems with a cloud-native infrastructure powered by the Mambu core banking platform. This aims to streamline the bank’s end-to-end operations.

In addition, with this development, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH is now equipped to further grow in a rapidly evolving digital banking landscape, aiming to offer faster growth, optimised compliance, and an improved customer experience.

More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, as the technology partner of the strategy, Innovance delivered the full migration of OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH’s legacy technology stack to the cloud, placing Mambu’s true SaaS core banking platform in the process of development. This initiative offered a modern, API-first architecture underpinned by microservices and event-driven workflows, which aimed to provide optimised scalability and agility.

Furthermore, the initiative also included a scalable, cloud-native core banking service powered by Mambu, an improved mobile banking platform, a reengineered data warehouse that was designed to deliver timely insights and robust reporting, a suite of cloud-native ecosystem applications tailored to business and customer needs, as well as operations that focus on optimising resilience and security.

From initial planning and system design to full implementation and go-live, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH had the possibility to transition without business disruption. Through the process of leveraging Mambu, Oyak Anker Bank GmbH has developed and launched deposits, as well as lending solutions, an initiative that caters to private individuals and businesses, including fixed-term deposits and personal loans. This also allows the institution to gain increased flexibility in order to serve the needs of its customers through leveraging modern cloud technology.

In addition, Mambu’s open API architecture played a critical role in the integration process, enabling the bank to connect securely and efficiently with third-party solutions, such as regulatory reporting systems, treasury management, and mobile banking platforms. With core operations now fully migrated to the cloud, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH is set to benefit from measurable gains in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.