Open Banking payments: BR-DGE and Moneyhub join forces

BR-DGE will integrate Moneyhub’s Open Banking technology into its platform, which acts as a single point of integration for a world of payment options. This means merchants no longer need to pick and choose between one or two payment providers at great cost and administrative burden.

Merchants using BR-DGE can now offer customers Open Banking as a payment method. This allows them to transfer funds directly from their bank account to the merchant’s bank account, rather than having to use a card or a PayPal account.

Benefits of Open Banking for merchants and consumers include reduced card transaction fees, instant payment settlement, better user experience, and increased security. Consumers can pay online without fear of having their card details stolen and merchants can take advantage of this Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) compliant payment option.

For more info about Moneyhub, check our online company database here.



