Nymbus to integrate Bud’s AI personal finance tools

Nymbus has partnered with Bud Financial to incorporate personal financial management (PFM) features into its banking platform.

The partnership will see Bud’s AI-driven tools integrated directly into Nymbus’ system, enabling banks and credit unions in the United States to provide more contextual and data-enriched digital services to their customers.

The initial deployment of the integrated solution is already in progress with one Nymbus client, with further rollouts expected in the near future. Bud’s technology applies artificial intelligence to analyse and structure transaction data, offering insights based on merchant details, spending categories, frequency, and location. These features are designed to support financial institutions in delivering personalised services, managing risk, and streamlining operations.

Bud, founded in 2015, specialises in transactional data enrichment and has processed billions of transactions for financial service providers globally. Its tools convert raw financial data into usable formats, including inputs suitable for use in large language models.

Customer engagement strategy

This development comes shortly after Nymbus introduced a separate product focused on customer engagement. Bud’s integration aligns with this strategy by giving banks and credit unions access to additional tools for building more tailored customer interactions across digital channels.

The embedded PFM tools will offer features such as spending overviews, categorised transactions, and content recommendations based on user behaviour. According to representatives from Bud, the collaboration aims to move financial institutions away from static data models toward more dynamic, insight-based decision-making.

Officials from Nymbus said the integration will help institutions differentiate their offerings and modernise the customer experience by leveraging AI to gain more actionable insights from financial data.