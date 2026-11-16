Brazil-based Nubank has obtained clearance from the Central Bank of Brazil for its acquisition of Banco Porto Real de Investimentos, a transaction first announced in July 2026. The company expects to complete the deal in the coming days, after which it will hold a banking licence in Brazil.

The licence brings Nubank into compliance with Joint Resolution No. 17, issued by the Central Bank and the National Monetary Council (CMN), which governs the use of the word ‘bank’ by financial institutions.

How the licence fits into the existing structure

The banking licence will sit alongside the three authorisations under which Nubank already operates in Brazil: a payment institution licence, a credit, financing, and investment company licence (Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento), and a securities brokerage licence (Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, or CTVM).

The new entity will be added to the prudential conglomerate of Nu Pagamentos S.A. According to the company, this addition does not impose additional capital or liquidity requirements, so the group’s existing prudential obligations remain unchanged.

Livia Chanes, CEO of Nubank for Brazil and Latin America, linked the licence to the relationship Nubank has built with more than 120 million customers in Brazil over 13 years, describing it as a continuation of that path and a commitment to both customers and the national financial system.

Brazil remains Nubank’s main market. Company data indicates that 31.5 million people, about one in five adults in Brazil, gained access to an account, credit, and savings products through Nubank. The company also reports that, since 2025, its customers have saved approximately USD 24.4 billion in fees and annual charges.

On service metrics, Nubank states that its complaint rate at the Central Bank is among the lower rates recorded for the country’s major financial institutions. The company has also received the Reclame Aqui Award for nine consecutive years.

Regulatory and market implications

The approval aligns Nubank’s regulatory status with the requirements of Joint Resolution No. 17, allowing the company to use the ‘bank’ designation in compliance with the rules set by the Central Bank and the CMN. Because the acquisition does not trigger additional capital or liquidity requirements, the change primarily concerns the group’s licensing structure rather than its prudential position.

The licence also follows Nubank’s entry into Febraban earlier in 2026, marking a further step in the company’s formal integration into Brazil’s banking framework as its customer base and investment commitments in the country continue to grow.