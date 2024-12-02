NatWest Group has announced its partnership with fintech platform Landbay in order to deliver buy-to-let mortgages specifically for limited companies.

Following this announcement, the process of providing BTL mortgages to limited companies will take place through Landbay’s lending platform and broker distribution network.

In addition, NatWest is set to fund a suite of secure and efficient BTL mortgage products to professional landlords delivered under the Landbay brand. This process aims to make the home-buying and ownership experience simpler and more secure for buyers and brokers alike.

More information on the NatWest x Landbay partnership

According to officials of the companies, the collaboration is expected to broaden Landbay’s offering to brokers and professional landlords, which represents an important and growing segment of the buy-to-lend market. With this in mind, the initiative aims to provide them with an optimised choice.

Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. The partnership will also focus on Landbay’s strategy of development, as a company that focuses on originating, underwriting, and managing buy-to-let mortgages for other financial institutions.

In addition, it will reinforce the shared commitment to development and optimisation, aiming to provide customers with an improved and secure experience, while also prioritising the growth of the market at the same time.