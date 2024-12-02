Moneyhub partners with Mutual Vision

The partnership will enable Mutual Vision, a digital mutual owned by its customers, to provide them with Open Finance functionality and connections. Through API integration, Moneyhub and Mutual Vision have laid the foundations for a new wave of personalised propositions that give members greater autonomy and control over their finances. This will deliver a 21st Century digital transformation for mutuals.

The collaboration empowers building societies to better serve their members and improve their financial lives in several ways:

•Holistic view of all financial data

•Mobile apps provide digital wallets, create budgets and sweep money into savings accounts

•Tools to take control of finances

•Third party app integrations for easy access to relevant and useful services

For building societies, this means improved operational efficiencies by digitising processes and increasing their appeal to new members wanting mobile solutions. This added functionality to the Mutual Vision eco-system of partners means that building societies will have an even greater choice when it comes to delivering an exceptional service to their members.

Moneyhub will provide the data and payment API connections and technology engine for Mutual Vision’s Open Banking services and systems of record.

Moneyhub is a global ISO certified developer of software used for open banking, open finance and open data applications. Its regulated open data platform enables companies to initiate payments and transform data into personalised digital experiences. Moneyhub’s APIs and fully customisable platform provide data aggregation, insights, notification nudges, and payment systems. As a result, clients have the consent-driven data they need to create super-personalised offers, products, and services. Hundreds of organisations, spanning finance to media and retail, rely on Moneyhub’s technology.

