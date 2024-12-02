Moneyhub opens its Open Banking and Open Finance front-line support service





Clients and their users can now use Moneyhub’s direct customer support expertise and experience through an integrated support service. Moneyhub's Open Banking and Open Finance front line support proposition works with its clients' own service solutions to provide expert support directly to end-users for any aspect of their Open Banking and Open Finance journey.

The service is available on a standalone basis for clients that don’t have their own internal support function. It can also be integrated into the clients' own customer service platforms with Moneyhub providing Open Banking support.

Moneyhub’s APIs and fully customisable platform provide data aggregation, insights, notification nudges, and payment systems. As a result, clients have the data they need to create personalised offers, products, and services.

