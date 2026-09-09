MessagePay has launched AI Pay+, an AI predictive analytics tool for credit union and community bank collections teams.

According to the official press release, AI Pay+ analyses borrower behaviour to forecast when and how a borrower is likely to make a payment. This allows collections teams to segment portfolios and prioritise accounts with greater precision than traditional delinquency-bucket methods.

Alongside AI Pay+, MessagePay has expanded its two-way communication capabilities through MessagePay Direct, giving institutions an additional channel to resolve payment issues with borrowers over text message.

The company's core platform enables credit unions and community banks to communicate with borrowers and collect payments through text message, web, phone, and email. Furthermore, borrowers can complete payments by tapping a secure link or replying directly within a text conversation, without downloading an app or logging into online banking.

Brandon Alletto, SVP of Sales, said the core platform was already producing measurable results for customers before the addition of the new tools, noting that AI Pay+ and MessagePay Direct give collections teams a clearer way to prioritise which accounts require direct contact.

Customer growth and integration expansion

Between January and August 2026, MessagePay signed 86 new credit unions and community banks, according to the company. Its customer base spans institutions from credit unions holding USD ten million in assets to banks managing more than USD 20 billion, with a geographic footprint extending from Hawaii to Florida.

MessagePay supports more than 30 core and third-party integrations, including direct connections with banking cores operated by Fiserv, Jack Henry, Corelation, CU Answers, and Flex. In 2026, the company's integration with Fiserv banking cores allowed community banks to connect to the MessagePay platform for the first time.

Market context

The introduction of AI Pay+ reflects a broader move among payments technology providers to incorporate predictive analytics into collections and delinquency management, as institutions seek alternatives to bucket-based segmentation of overdue accounts. For credit unions and community banks, combining communication channels with payment collection is intended to reduce friction for borrowers while giving institutions more detailed visibility into repayment behaviour.

MessagePay's expansion across institutions of varying sizes, from those with USD ten million in assets to those exceeding USD 20 billion, points to continued adoption of digital communication and payment tools across the credit union and community banking sector.