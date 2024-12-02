Medius partners with Enzo Unified





Through the development of prepackaged and repeatable adapters for all the Medius cloud-based AP Automation solutions and Source-to-Pay suite, Enzo Unified will extend its data integration platform which simplifies the integration and automation of IT and business processes in minutes through the universal programming language of SQL.

Enzo is a data virtualisation platform that allows organisations to integrate and manage any data source using SQL or REST commands. Enzo enables control and real-time access to data. The patented technology uses SQL to make integrations fast and enable quick usage scaling across tech teams.

In 2021, Medius has announced that its AP Automation solution has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.