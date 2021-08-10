Medius' AP Automation achieves SAP certification

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product Medius AP Automation integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.
As a result of the certification, businesses using any Medius solution can benefit from a streamlined connection to their ERP system according to best practices outlined by SAP. The secure data synchronization between the two solutions enables fully automated, touchless invoice processing: as well as improved visibility of finances.
