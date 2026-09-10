Mastercard and Backbase collaborate on AI-native banking

Mastercard and Backbase have announced a collaboration to help banks deploy AI-native banking capabilities and agentic tools.

According to the companies, the aim is to simplify how banks access these tools while supporting broader digital transformation plans.

Four Mastercard capabilities are being made available through the partnership:

Dynamic Yield by Mastercard is designed to support personalisation and customer engagement across digital banking journeys.

Test & Learn is intended to help institutions assess the commercial impact of changes to products, pricing, campaigns, and customer experience.

SpendingPulse provides macroeconomic and sector-level spending insights to inform business decisions.

Cyber Quant is designed to support cyber risk assessment and resilience conversations with financial institutions.

Positioning around agentic banking

Both companies frame the collaboration within the broader shift toward agentic AI in banking, in which AI systems act on behalf of customers within defined consent parameters. Ricardo Ribelles, VP Collaborations and Alliances at Backbase, said the collaboration is intended to give banks a path from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes, supporting more personalised customer engagement, stronger decision-making, and optimised operational resilience. Furthermore, Selin Bahadirli, Executive Vice President, Services, EEMEA at Mastercard, said the partnership reflects a broader shift among banks from AI experimentation to execution, describing it as part of the move of agentic banking from proof of concept toward production use.

Implications for financial institutions

For banks, the collaboration signals continued convergence between core banking technology providers and payment networks around AI infrastructure, as institutions look to move beyond pilot projects toward deployable, governed AI capabilities. Mastercard and Backbase said the intention is for agentic banking to be delivered as a governed, secure, and commercially viable capability that institutions can deploy globally, rather than remaining a technology experiment confined to individual pilots.